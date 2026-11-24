A teaser image for the new 'Aquamarine' series headed to Disney Channel and Disney+. (Jackson Davis/Disney)

A new television series inspired by the 2006 film Aquamarine has been greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+.

The new series will see Emma Roberts returning as Claire from the original film and serving as a co-executive producer for the project.

Disney announced the news in a press release Tuesday with an image of photographs on display in what appears to be a beach house. Photos from the first film were included, along with newspaper clippings about the beach club featured in the movie.

One of the images on display features actor Jake McDorman, who played Raymond in the original film. According to the press release, McDorman will reprise his role as Raymond in the new live-action series and will also serve as a co-executive producer.

Introducing Aquamarine to a new generation of audiences is Kenzi Richardson, who plays Coral, a teenager who moves to a dreamy seaside town.

According to Tuesday's press release, after moving to the town, Coral "begins unraveling the truth behind her mother's disappearance — and discovers her mother is a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface."

Also starring in the new series is Briella Guiza as Mia, Theodore Dalton as August and Annika Reese as Paige.

"Aquamarine is a timeless coming-of-age story, and we're excited to bring its humor, heart and sense of wonder to a new generation," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family, said in a statement included in the press release. "At its core, it's a story about the power of friendship, self-discovery and believing in yourself. And with a stellar cast led by Kenzi Richardson, there's a magical quality to this story that I think audiences everywhere will really connect with."

The original Aquamarine film opened in theaters on March 3, 2006.

Singer and actress JoJo starred alongside Roberts and McDorman in the film as Hailey, and Sara Paxton starred as Aquamarine.

The film followed two teenage girls, Claire and Hailey, who discover a mermaid, Aquamarine, in their Florida beach club's pool after a violent storm.

They learn that Aquamarine has three days to prove to her father that true love exists so she can escape an arranged merman marriage. In exchange for helping her find romance, Aquamarine promises to grant Claire and Hailey a wish — which they hope to use to keep Hailey from moving away.

Though the film received mixed reviews when it was initially released, it has become a cult classic among millennials and Gen Z audiences in the years since.

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