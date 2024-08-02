Emily Bader, Tom Blyth to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry's 'People We Meet On Vacation'

The two main stars of the highly anticipated film adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry have been revealed.

On Friday, Netflix announced that My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Tom Blyth will play Poppy and Alex, the two main characters of Henry's beloved romance novel.

The book follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who live apart but reunite each summer for a weeklong vacation, "until two years ago, when they ruined everything," a synopsis for the novel reads.

When Poppy finds herself "stuck in a rut," she "decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together -- lay everything on the table, make it all right," the synopsis continues.

Henry shared in her newsletter why Bader and Blyth were the perfect Poppy and Alex.

"They are PERFECT," she wrote. "He's so stoic, repressed, quietly repressed, quietly hilarious. She's an irresistible rascal with a secret softness."

Henry added that after seeing Blyth and Bader's chemistry read, she used the word "irresistible" to describe "the magic of them together."

"I wish I could just show you now but the good news is, we are MOVING so you will get to fall in love with them very soon," she told her fans. "I hope you are even a fraction as excited as I am right now for this film. I know how terrifying it is to loosen our grips on this story enough to let new people into the mix."

Netflix also shared a video on Instagram of the moment Bader found out over Zoom that she was cast as Poppy.

"Are you kidding?!" Bader says in the video. "I'm gonna cry!"

A release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.

