Ellen Pompeo honored with Walk of Fame star: 'This doesn't happen overnight'

Ellen Pompeo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

At the ceremony, the Grey's Anatomy and Good American Family actress said it had "taken me a long time to get my star on the Walk of Fame, but the truth is, I have been surrounded by stars my entire career."

"This doesn't happen overnight, and it doesn't happen easily," she continued. "It takes a village. I have been so lucky to be surrounded by a lot of stars who do their thing everyday and who do it brilliantly in this town."

She thanked her team, as well as all the "brilliant women" who have surrounded her throughout her career, including Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and Disney president Dana Walden.

Pompeo is known for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, in which she's starred in for 20 years. Over the years, Pompeo has served as an executive producer for the show. She also is a co-executive producer on Station 19, a spinoff of Grey's Anatomy.

In 2007, Pompeo's performance as Meredith earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actress in a television series - drama.

She recently starred in the Hulu limited series Good American Family.

During Tuesday's Walk of Fame ceremony, Pompeo was celebrated by Rhimes and Debbie Allen, who plays Dr. Catherine Fox on Grey's Anatomy and also serves as an executive producer and director.

Also in attendance were actors Christina Hendricks, Dash Mihok and Pompeo's husband, Chris Ivery.

