Elizabeth, Mr. Darcy yearn in 'Pride and Prejudice' Netflix series teaser trailer

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a streaming service in possession of a good fortune, must provide the teaser trailer for its Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

Netflix has shared the first trailer for its upcoming six-part series adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. It has also announced that the series will be available to stream in fall 2026.

The official teaser, which runs just less than a minute, shows off Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy.

There is no dialogue in the trailer, only yearning. We see Elizabeth sitting on her roof gazing out into the sun, before it cuts to a handwritten letter from Mr. Darcy. Elizabeth runs through muddy paths, there is lingered eye contact through horse-drawn carriages and a glimpse at the pair dancing at a ball. The final image is of Mr. Darcy sitting atop his horse staring out at what one can only assume is the direction of Elizabeth.

Bestselling author Dolly Alderton has adapted Austen's novel for the screen while Heartstopper director Euros Lyn is helming the series.

In addition to Corrin and Lowden, the show's cast includes Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly and Louis Partridge.

"Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life," Alderton said in a statement originally shared in July 2025.

