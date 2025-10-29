Elijah Wood crashes a 'Lord of the Rings'-themed wedding in The Shire

Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.' (New Line/WireImage via Getty Images)

You can stop making Lord of the Rings films about Frodo, but you can't kick Elijah Wood out of the shire.

The actor recently visited the set of The Lord of the Rings' Shire during a trip to New Zealand. During his visit, he surprised a couple who were in the middle of their wedding ceremony.

A video of the surprise interaction was recently shared to the official Hobbiton TikTok. Hobbiton is the name of The Shire set in Matamata, New Zealand, which Wood's character, Frodo Baggins, called home.

"POV: You're getting married in The Shire and an unexpected guest crashes your wedding..." the text on top of the video reads.

The video shows the ceremony taking place as Wood arrives with a small group of camera operators documenting the surprise. As Wood presents himself at the end of the aisle, both the bride and groom exclaim, "Oh my God."

Wood posed for photos with the newlyweds at the altar. As he looked out into the crowd of attendees, he said, "This is amazing, and everyone is dressed as hobbits!"

"Thank you so much for coming," the groom said to Wood before the latter posed for a selfie.

"An unforgettable wedding in The Shire..." Hobbiton captioned the TikTok.

Peter Jackson's first film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring, began filming almost 26 years ago to the month. The trilogy was an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy novels.

