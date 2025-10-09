Easy DIY Halloween ghost lanterns

Add to your spooky decor with these DIY Halloween lanterns. This easy craft project would be great with kids, and most of the supplies can be found at your local dollar store.

Supplies:

Generic lanterns without plastic or glass panels

Clear plastic chopping mats

Glue gun

Black paint or black permanent marker





Instructions:

Cut the plastic chopping board to the size of the lantern panels.

Draw the eyes and mouth on the smooth side of the plastic so that they will be visible in the panel.





On the smooth side of the plastic, fill in the eyes and mouth with black permanent marker or paint





Once dry, use a hot glue gun or tape to attach the plastic panel to the inside of the lantern with the smooth side facing inwards









Repeat these steps so that you have 3 lantern pannels. You’ll leave the back open.





Add a light source and enjoy!