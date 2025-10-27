Dwayne Johnson, Josh Gad and more to make 'Zootopia 2' cameos

Some familiar voices are joining the cast of Zootopia 2.

Walt Disney Animation Studios released the international trailer for its upcoming sequel film on Monday. The trailer release comes the same day that tickets for the film went on sale.

Along with the new trailer, the animation studio announced that several of their celebrated voice actors, including stars of Moana, Frozen, The Princess and the Frog and Encanto, will make voice cameos in the new movie.

Zootopia 2 writer and director Jared Bush spoke about including members of the Disney Animation family in this new film.

"From the beginning, Easter eggs and winks to our favorite films and characters have been a hallmark of the world of Zootopia. We are ecstatic that Zootopia 2 expands our Zootopia family to include even more members of our extended Disney family, filled with dear friends and true Disney Legends," Bush said.

Moana stars Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho are set to voice Zeke and the anti-venom pen in the film. While Zeke is an accident-prone dik-dik who meets with a musical mishap as a result of Judy and Nick's high-speed pursuit gone awry, the anti-venom pen is the antidote for pit viper Gary De'Snake's venom.

Frozen star Josh Gad is set to voice Paul Moledebrandt, who is an ornery mole and the Zootopia Police Department's IT expert. The Princess and the Frog star Ankia Noni Rose is set to play the Squeal of Fortune mouse, who is the lucky winner of an almost-new car on Zootopia's favorite game show, Squeal of Fortune.

As for the stars of Encanto, Stephanie Beatriz and Wilmer Valderrama are playing hippo ZPD cops Bloats and Higgins, while John Leguizamo voices Antony, a smarmy anteater and smuggler who bolts at the first sign of trouble.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

