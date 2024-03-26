Drake Bell + other former child stars to appear in fifth episode of 'Quiet on Set' docuseries

Investigation Discovery has just announced that Drake Bell, Shane Lyons and other former child stars will headline a fifth episode of the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The show that shocked some 16 million viewers with revelations about what went on behind the scenes at Nickelodeon in its heyday -- including that Bell had been sexually abused by a former dialog coach -- has become the most-watched docuseries in the history of Max.

Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence will premiere on the streaming service on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET. It promises to "delve deeper into the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's television shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including allegations of abuse, sexism and racism."

According to Investigation Discovery, the new episode will feature former Nickelodeon child stars from the early 2000s, including Bell. Some reunite for the first time to share their reactions to the docuseries, including former All That cast member Shane Lyons.

"Building off the revelations explored in the first four episodes, award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien will lead the conversation in the new episode to discuss where the industry can go from here," Investigation Discovery notes.

Its producers say adding participants previously featured in Quiet on Set, including All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, Hearne's mother, Tracey Brown, and new voices including Lyons, "will come together ... for an important discussion about the industry, then and now."

