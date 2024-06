Dolly Parton FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

This is so exciting! Dolly Parton is launching ‘Dolly Wines’ - dollywines.com is now available in the US for preorder through Vivino! Presale orders are set to start shipping on June 20th.

“Crafted with love, these wines are the perfect addition to spending time with family and friends. So let’s raise a glass together!” -Dolly Parton