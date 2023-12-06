'Doctor Strange' sequel star Xochitl Gomez says 'DWTS' win "feels crazy"

Xochitl Gomez is reflecting on her big Dancing with the Stars win with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

"It feels crazy," she told Good Morning America Wednesday, the morning after she and Chmerkovskiy took home the first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on season 32, adding that the reality of it all hasn't fully sunk in for her yet.

Gomez, who played America Chavez in 2022's hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, admitted she never envisioned herself making it this far in the competition, to which Chmerkovskiy hilariously chimed it was "disrespectful" to him.

"It wasn't you, it was me, bruh," she replied.

All jokes aside, Chmerkovskiy said it "feels amazing" to have now won the show three times. He also praised everyone who helps bring their dances to life each week and "make the numbers look as beautiful" as they do.

"This season's been a blast and we feel so grateful," he added.

