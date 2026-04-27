Do these iconic artists deserve a movie about their lives? With the box office success of ‘Michael’, we’re asking which artist you’d like to see have a movie made about them next

The Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ set box office records for ticket sales over the weekend, joining a growing list of hit movies based on the lives and careers of some of the biggest artists in music. So it has us thinking... which artist would you like to see have a movie created about their life and career next?

We came up with several artists who we think would make the cut, and we list them out below. Now we want to hear from you. Vote in our poll below and tell us which artists you think should get a movie next.

Country

Jelly Roll (Jen Rosenstein)

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Garth Brooks

Jelly Roll

Morgan Wallen

Randy Travis

Reba McEntire

Shania Twain

The Judds

Hip Hop/R&B

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Aaliyah

Beyonce

Chris Brown

Janet Jackson

The Fugees

Snoop Dogg

Stevie Wonder

TLC

Pop

Britney Spears FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears has checked herself into rehab. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Cher

Justin Bieber

Kelly Clarkson

Madonna

Mariah Carey

Miley Cyrus

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Rock & Roll

Black Sabbath in concert Ozzy Osbourne in concert at the Verona Arena in Verona, Italy on 13th June 2016. (Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images) (Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Archivio Mar)

Axl Rose

Dave Grohl

Eagles

Linkin Park

Oasis

Ozzy Osbourne

The Rolling Stones

Van Halen

Which artists would you like to see have a movie made about their careers?

Vote for as many as you want in our poll below.

If you have an idea for an artist to add to our poll, leave us a comment below and tell us why you think they deserve to have a film made about their career.