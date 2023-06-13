Disney movie moves: 'Avatar 3' bumped, 'Deadpool 3' shifts up and more

Disney has announced a revamped schedule for its forthcoming movies produced by Disney and its various properties, 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

Among the changes, the third Avatar will now be bumped to December 19, 2025, a year later than anticipated. That caused a ripple effect, moving a fourth Avatar adventure to December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 to 2031.

It's just possible you'll be taking your flying car to get to the theater for that final go-round in Pandora.

The release of Deadpool 3 — Ryan Reynolds' first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — was moved up from November 8, 2024, to May 3, 2024, a slot formerly occupied by Captain America: Brave New World. The latter film has been moved to July 26, 2024. 2024 will also see the release of a third Marvel film, Thunderbolts, on December 20.

In other Marvel news, Blade opens on February 14, 2025; The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will open May 1, 2026, and on May 7, 2027, there's Avengers: Secret Wars to look forward to.

The schedule revealed the live-action Moana will open June 27, 2025, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Disney also slated May 22, 2026, as the bow of an untitled Star Wars movie, which will apparently be the first of three since the finale of the divisive Star Wars sequel trilogy, 2019's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Two other untitled Star Wars movies are slated for December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

