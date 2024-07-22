Dave Coulier and John Stamos "still processing the loss" of 'Full House' "brother" Bob Saget

On a new installment of his Full House Rewind podcast, Dave Coulier welcomed his "brother" and former Full House co-star John Stamos, and the pair reminisced about the loss of their friend and former co-star Bob Saget.

Saget died Jan. 9, 2022, in his Florida hotel room. The cause of death for the 65-year-old actor and comedian was determined to be head trauma.

"We're still processing the loss of him," Stamos said. Coulier agreed, saying Saget's death "left a huge void in our lives."

Stamos reiterated something he once told ABC Audio about how people reacted to Saget's death: "The saddest part for me is that he didn't know how loved he was."

"I mean when he died it was like a tsunami of love. I'm not being funny, but I don't even remember a person before Bob getting that much attention when they passed, maybe Princess Diana," Stamos said.

"And that's the sad part because he was very hard on himself," the actor continued.

Stamos also revealed he took comfort in hearing Saget's voice via the audio version of the comic's 2014 book, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. "The night he died, I put on his audio tape and it gave me such comfort," Stamos expressed. "I listened to it every night when I went to sleep."

However, all that re-listening led to Stamos finding an eerie detail. "One morning I woke up and I was like, 'In his book, did he say he hit his head and that's how he died? Nah, that couldn't be.' And I went back to it and he talks, as a joke, about, 'I would hit my head and call TMZ and [say] I'm dying.'"

