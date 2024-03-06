Darius Rucker says he would appear on ‘Yellowstone’ for free: “I love that show”

This is not the first time Darius Rucker has caught the acting bug. Darius recently made a cameo appearance on Reba McEntire’s show, Big Sky: Deadly Trails, in 2022.

In a recent interview, Darius revealed that he has his sights on the hit show Yellowstone.

“If Yellowstone called, I would pay for my own plane flight and hotel room — and they don’t have to pay me — and I would be on that show. I love that show so bad. I love that show. I think I could steal Rip’s wife, I think that would be good.” Darius joked.

“I’m writing myself in, Taylor! Hook me up! I mean, Mr. Sheridan. Hook me up, Mr. Sheridan,” he said to the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan.

Yellowstone is no stranger to adding country music stars to their cast as Lainey Wilson has appeared in several episodes.



