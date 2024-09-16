Darius Rucker Performs On College GameDay

Darius Rucker Performs At Eventim Apollo LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Darius Rucker performs on stage at the Eventim Apollo on May 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns) (C Brandon/Redferns)

College Gameday was in South Carolina over the weekend and Darius Rucker performed at his alma mater - the University of South Carolina! He got the crowd ready for kickoff - everyone was singing along!

Saban singing Wagon Wheel is everything I didn’t know I needed and more pic.twitter.com/5RiDV8WzjZ — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) September 14, 2024



