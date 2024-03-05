Dakota Johnson says she's "not surprised" 'Madame Web' was "ripped to shreds"

Not that it will happen, considering its critical lambasting and commercial failure, but if there's ever a sequel to Madame Web, don't expect Dakota Johnson to be in it — or any other superhero movie, for that matter.

She spoke with Bustle about her experience with Sony's Spider-Man adjacent movie, which currently has a 12% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, saying, "Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."

Johnson explains, "It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies ... decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee."

She continues, "Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms."

Johnson adds, "But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now."

She reveals, "[S]ometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, Wait, what?"

Dakota called it "a real learning experience."

She also expresses some empathy for those who didn't like the movie, noting, "[O]f course it's not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand."

