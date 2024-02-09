Craig Morgan sworn in as Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve

Craig Morgan is coming to the Guernsey County Fair NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 07: Singer/Songwriter Craig Morgan performs during Sam's Place - Music For The Spirit 2017 at Ryman Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond)

On Saturday, February 3, Craig Morgan was sworn in to the U.S. Army Reserve as a Warrant Officer at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

Morgan previously served 17 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. He re-enlisted on stage at the Grand Ole Opry last July.

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” Morgan said. “I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow Soldiers. God bless America. Go Army.”