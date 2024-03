PHOTOS: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, & Conner Smith At The Nutter Center Check out the photos from the closing night of Thomas Rhett's Bring The Bar To You Tour featuring Parker McCollum and Conner Smith on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. (Sean McCloskey/Sean McCloskey - Ohio Music Experience)

In a recent interview with Billboard magazine, Conner smith said that his Mount Rushmore of country music would include Johnny Cash, Randy Travis, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church.

“I always say, my Mount Rushmore is Johnny Cash, Randy Travis, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church. They really inspired me in their writing and songs. Growing up, those were my main four dudes. Kenny Chesney was my first concert. The first song I ever sang was “Big Star” by Kenny. He’s been a huge inspiration to me.”