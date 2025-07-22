Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host virgin dating show 'Are You My First?'

A one-of-its-kind reality dating series is headed to Hulu.

The streaming service has announced the upcoming series Are You My First?

Bachelor Nation personalities Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe are set to host the brand-new dating experiment, which finds virgins setting out to find the partner they'll be intimate with for the first time.

According to the official synopsis, the show has assembled "the largest, hottest group of virgins" with the goal of helping them "search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them."

Along the way, the contestants will explore romantic connections without judgement and "embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find 'the one,'" according to the synopsis.

Underwood was The Bachelor franchise's memorable "Virgin Bachelor," who eventually came out as a gay man. In his New York Times bestselling memoir The First Time, he wrote about his experience with identity, pressure and growth.

Bristowe was a contest on The Bachelor, the star of The Bachelorette and eventually won Dancing with the Stars.

Are You My First? premieres all 10 of its episodes on Aug. 18.

