Colt Ford Returns To The Stage For The First Time After Heart Attack

Colt Ford County music star and Athens native Colt Ford posted a special Memorial Day message on Monday, thanking those who serve for their sacrifice. (PHOTO: Post from Colt Ford via his Facebook page)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Back in April Colt Ford suffered two major heart attacks back-to-back. For the last few months Colts been in and out of the hospital recovering - well over the weekend he defied all odds and returned to the stage in Nashville for Brantley Gilberts album release party!

We’re so happy to see Colt doing well, and back up on the stage doing what he loves!

@musicmayhemmagazine.com

@Brantley Gilbert and @Colt Ford performing “Dirt Road Anthem,” a song they co-wrote for @Jason Aldean. The performance, which took place during the World’s Largest Album Release Party for Gilbert’s new album Tattoos, marked Ford’s return to the stage several months after he suffered a heart attack. #BrantleyGilbert #BrantleyGilbertNation #Tattoos #bg #BGNation #ColtFord #nashvilletn #countrymusic #countrysinger #nashville #musiccity #livemusic #duet #jasonaldean #dirtroadanthem #musiccitygrandprix #grandprix #countryconcert #coltfordofficial @Music City Grand Prix @Big Machine

♬ original sound - Music Mayhem


Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!