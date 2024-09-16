Colt Ford Returns To The Stage For The First Time After Heart Attack

Colt Ford County music star and Athens native Colt Ford posted a special Memorial Day message on Monday, thanking those who serve for their sacrifice. (PHOTO: Post from Colt Ford via his Facebook page)

Back in April Colt Ford suffered two major heart attacks back-to-back. For the last few months Colts been in and out of the hospital recovering - well over the weekend he defied all odds and returned to the stage in Nashville for Brantley Gilberts album release party!

We’re so happy to see Colt doing well, and back up on the stage doing what he loves!



