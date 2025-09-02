College Football Coaches Reveal Their Favorite Country Singers

ATHENS, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Sanford Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

College football is BACK! Week one kicked off this past weekend and there were so many great games on!

Some of our favorite coaches are HUGE fans of our country artists - here’s who they are listening to:

Clemon’s Dabo Swinney - Garth Brooks Georgia’s Kirby Smart - Luke Bryan South Carolina’s Shane Beamer - Darius Rucker Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin - Taylor Swift Ohio State’s Ryan Day - Morgan Wallen NC State’s Dave Doeren - Merle Haggard Kentucky’s Mark Stoops - Toby Keith Auburn’s Hugh Freeze - Eric Church Georgia Tech’s Brent Key - Jimmy Buffett Oklahoma’s Brent Venables - Kane Brown

