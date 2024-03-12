Co-star says Deadpool's first MCU movie has Ryan Reynolds "playing with all the toys"

Karan Soni, who plays Deadpool's long-suffering taxi driver Dopinder in the franchise, is talking about the threequel.

As the record-breaking trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine proved, Soni says star and producer Ryan Reynolds is taking "full advantage" of finally having his hero join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

"Ryan's taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys," Soni tells Collider.

Reynolds joked in the original Deadpool that Fox "couldn't afford another X-Man" for a cameo, but being part of the MCU now gives him access to all of the characters under the Disney umbrella, following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox -- like Hugh Jackman's anticipated return as Wolverine.

Soni adds that the third film, which also stars Succession's Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown's Emma Corrin, is coming at "the perfect time for the MCU," following the poor reception of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Thor: Love and Thunder.

"[I]t's ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and [Ryan's] definitely shaking it up," Soni says, explaining Marvel Studios is "very willing to make fun of themselves."

He also says he was "surprisingly starstruck" meeting Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. "But it's very cool to see those minds together ... Kevin's obviously completely changed the industry, and then Ryan who's such a genius, like them combining their power, it's pretty exciting."

Soni teases of the July 26 release, "I think it'll be really good."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.