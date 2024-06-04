Cillian Murphy, show creator Steven Knight back for 'Peaky Blinders' movie for Netflix

Following reports that both its newly minted Oscar-winning star Cillian Murphy and show creator Steven Knight were willing to jump back into the world of Peaky Blinders, ABC Audio has confirmed it's a done deal.

Murphy will return as gangster Tommy Shelby, the role he played over six seasons between 2013 and 2022, in a film for Netflix that was written by Knight and will be directed by series veteran Tom Harper.

Knight will co-produce the BBC Film co-production alongside Caryn Mandabach, Guy Heeley and Murphy.

The plot details for the 1900s-set project are still under wraps, but its producers tease it as an "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga."

Knight described it as "an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

Murphy enthused in the announcement, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me," adding it is "very gratifying" to reunite with Knight and Harper.

Cillian added, "This is one for the fans."

The movie will go into production later this year.

