The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Chris Stapleton admitted that he won’t shave his beard until he is ready to call it quits.

“This beard is who I am. If I shave, it means I’m retiring. And that’s not happening any time soon. I don’t think I’m bored enough with myself just yet.”