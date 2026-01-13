Chris Stapleton just set a new record in country music

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

One of the most recognizable voices in all of country music is making headlines for doing something that has never been done.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, history was just made in country music. They confirmed that Chris Stapleton’s song “Tennessee Whiskey” has now become the first-ever country song to go Double-Diamond. What exactly does that mean?

That means it has sold more than 20 million units in the United States alone.

The CEO of the RIAA, Mitch Glazier, praised Chris’ impact, saying his voice has connected deeply with fans and the song has turned into a classic.

The song first hit the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2015 and peaked at #20 after Chris’ breakout performance at the CMA Awards with Justin Timberlake.

Congrats Chris! Guaranteed this won’t be the only record that man sets in the country music world.