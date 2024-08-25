Chris Hemsworth plays drums at Ed Sheeran’s Bucharest concert

By Jill Lances & Stephen Iervolino
Ed Sheeran surprised the crowd at his show in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday with a very special guest on drums – Chris Hemsworth.

The Thor star was behind the drum kit for a performance of Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," with Ed later explaining why he was there in a post on Instagram.

"Basically what's happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he's doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument," Ed shared, "And he came to visit me, and he has learned drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people]."
Hemsworth then chimed in, noting, "I've been thinking about it a lot. It'll be nice to put this to bed."
After the performance, Ed gave the Marvel movie star a cheeky trophy: A "participation award ... for drumming excellence," which was in the shape of a metal hand clutching drumsticks while throwing up the "devil horns" gesture.  

Sheeran captioned his post, "Got @chrishemsworth to learn drums for my stadium show," and based on the hashtags added, it seems learning the drums and Hemsworth's performance will be part of season two of the actor's Disney+ series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

