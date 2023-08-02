Charges filed in the death of 'Everwood' star Treat Williams

The Vermont State Police has announced it has charged a Dorset resident in the June 12 motor vehicle accident that took the life of Everwood star Treat Williams.

According to the press release from the department, the 71-year-old was riding his motorcycle when a Honda Element driven by 35-year-old Ryan Koss turned into the star's path, and collided with Williams' Honda VT700c just before 5 p.m.

Investigators also detailed that Williams died at Albany Medical Center in New York of "severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash."

The local prosecutor’s office requested that the Vermont State Police issue a citation to Koss "on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death," and that happened on Tuesday evening, August 1, according to the release.

Koss turned himself in at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 25, 2023, at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

