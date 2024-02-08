Celebrity chef José Andrés hosting Jamie Lee Curtis and more with Prime Video's 'Dinner Party Diaries'

Prime Video (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Prime Video announced that it's getting into the kitchen with celebrity chef and philanthropist José Andrés, who's bringing some celebrity friends in on the fun.

Announced Thursday, a new half-hour special, Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés, is set to premiere on the streaming service — and on its sister streamer Amazon Freevee — on March 19.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Emmy winner Bryan Cranston and Straight Outta Compton lead O'Shea Jackson Jr. will be Andrés' dinner guests. They will also act as his sous chefs, "getting their hands dirty with approachable Spanish-influenced recipes, and laughing through the stories that inspire them."

Prime Video teases, "Andrés cultivates deep connections with his celebrity guests through hilarious and poignant conversations that reflect his authentic relationships."

It adds, "Unlike most instructional food specials, Andrés embraces imperfection and spontaneity in the kitchen, giving viewers important takeaways to apply in their own homes."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

