Cedric the Entertainer says 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone' is an 'opportunity to stretch'

Cedric the Entertainer is just weeks away from taking the stage in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's play Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Speaking to People, he said the role is an "opportunity to stretch and do something totally different than being a TV dad." He also noted its similarities to his roots as a stand-up comedian.

"It's like riding a horse," he said. "You can feel the emotion of the horse, and that horse can feel your emotions. When you're performing live you can tell when you've got the audience in the palm of your hand and when you're losing them."

Cedric stars as Seth Holly, who runs a Pittsburgh boardinghouse with Bertha Holly, played by Taraji P. Henson. They provide shelter to Black travelers navigating uncertain paths in the aftermath of the Great Migration, according to Broadway.com.

The story centers on Herald Loomis, who arrives with his young daughter. As noted on the play's official website, he searches for his lost wife while embarking on a journey of self-discovery after seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner, Broadway.com adds. Performances begin March 30 at the Barrymore Theatre.

In other Cedric news, he's preparing to say goodbye to The Neighborhood, which is ending May 11 after eight seasons.

He also has an animated film, Swapped, arriving May 1 on Netflix, and a barbecue cookbook with Anthony Anderson set to drop on May 5.

“I love the fact that in a Renaissance man kind of way, I get to do it all," he said of his busy schedule. “I’d love to continue to have a career that resonates 10, 20, 30 years from now.”

When asked about retirement, he added, “Let’s go until the wheels fall off."

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