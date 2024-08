Carrie Underwood Country music star Carrie Underwood brought her ‎Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Feb. 8, 2023. Jimmie Allen opened the show. (Richard Thigpen)

It’s official - Carrie Underwood is BACK for NBC’s Sunday Night Football! This will be her 12th consecutive season and Carrie’s performance will debut Sunday, September 8th when the LA Rams take on the Detroit Lions.

“It was so much fun to welcome the Sunday Night Football team back to the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas...” -Carrie Underwood