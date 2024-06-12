Carly Pearce reveals what she eats the most on the road to keep her voice from fading

2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Carly Pearce attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT)

Artists use all different types of methods to keep their voices in tip top shape while on the road, but Carly Pearce’s might be my favorite!

“People are always like, ‘what do you do before a show to make sure your voice is good?’ I eat an absurd amount of Halo Top ice cream on the road, it’s ridiculous.” She told Billboard in a recent interview.

You can never go wrong with ice cream! Carly likes it so much, she even makes her own.