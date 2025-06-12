Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom on their action-comedy 'Deep Cover'

Improv actors are brought in to work with dangerous criminals in the new movie Deep Cover.

The film, which made its international premiere at Tribeca Festival, drops Thursday on Prime Video. It stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher with Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed as two of her students.

All three actors had minimal improv experience before the movie. They told ABC Audio if they had to pick between getting involved with dangerous criminals or bombing onstage during an improv performance, they'd pick the dangerous criminals any day.

"I would trust the criminals more. I would feel safer with the criminals," Howard said. "There's kind of nothing scarier than that. Like, you go up to entertain and people are like, 'You failed! We're not entertained!' That's a nightmare."

The film finds Bloom showing off his comedy skills. It also finds him wearing a wig that he says rivals the long blond hair of his The Lord of the Rings character, Legolas.

"It's actually my wig, if you can believe it or not," Bloom said. "It was made by Peter Owen and [Peter] King, who are amazing. And they actually made my wig for Lord of The Rings."

Bloom said he had the wig sitting in his closet. It was made for the 2013 movie Zulu in which he acted in opposite Forest Whitaker.

When he read the Deep Cover script and saw his character needed a wig, he knew he had one that would work perfectly.

"I was like, well, this is a great wig," Bloom said.

But how does his Deep Cover wig rank against his Legolas wig?

"I think it was right up there," he said.

