Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards

Pink's transformation into the ultimate Broadway mom is complete: She's hosting the Tony Awards in June.

Pink's daughter, Willow Hart Sage, has set her sights on being a Broadway star, so Pink has moved the family to New York City to help her pursue her dream. Pink has also taken Willow to multiple shows, complete with cast meet-and-greets, and sent the teen out to interview Broadway stars when she guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show.

But the Tony Awards is some next-level stuff. Pink says in a statement, "When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right."

"But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!"

On Instagram, Pink posted a video of herself fulfilling her Tony Awards host requirement to be "on Broadway" by stepping one foot onto the stage during a performance of The Great Gatsby.

"Special thanks to the team at @bwaygatsby for letting me share the stage, even just for a moment," she wrote.

The 79th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7.

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