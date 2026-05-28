In brief: 'X-Men '97' season 2 gets release date, trailer and more

We now know when season 2 of X-Men '97 will arrive. The second season of the Emmy-nominated Marvel Animation series will debut to Disney+ on July 1. It will continue the story of the mutant team of X-Men who are divided and thrown across different eras in time as they make their way back home. Disney+ also released the trailer for the new season. The show's voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops and Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey ...

Ted Danson has found his next role. The actor is set to join Elizabeth Banks in the cast of a new Apple TV comedy series. The currently untitled show comes from creators Liz Heldens and Matt Ward. It follows a recently divorced woman named Heidi (Banks) who stumbles into coordinating her father's (Danson) retirement community sexcapades ...

The trailer for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma has arrived. Fresh off its Cannes Film Festival debut, Mubi has released the trailer for the new movie from director Jane Schoenbrun. It stars Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson and releases in theaters on Aug. 7 ...

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