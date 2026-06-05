In brief: 'The Odyssey' gets an R rating and more

Christopher Nolan fans scrambled to get tickets to his upcoming film The Odyssey on Thursday. Variety reports demand for IMAX screenings and other premium large format screenings of the film was so high this week that AMC's ticketing app paused briefly. Those attempting to buy tickets also waited in virtual queues for up to an hour. Nolan's take on Homer's epic also received an R rating, the outlet reports, making it one of the most expensive R-rated movies in history. The film arrives in theaters on July 17 ...

Joshua Jackson has joined the season 3 cast of Your Friends & Neighbors. Deadline reports that Jackson has joined the ensemble in a major recurring role. He joins season 3 newcomer Michelle Monaghan, who will be a series regular. The news comes ahead of the show's season 2 finale, which debuts on Friday ...

Devil May Cry has been renewed for a third and final season. Netflix announced that the animated series has been renewed for season 3, which will end the adaptation of the popular Capcom game. Adi Shankar showruns the series about the portal between the human and demon realms and the demon-hunter-for-hire named Dante in the middle of it all ...

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