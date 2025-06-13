In brief: 'The Diplomat' season 3 teaser trailer and more

The trailer for season 3 of The Diplomat has arrived. Netflix also announced the show will debut its upcoming season in fall 2025. It's a reunion of The West Wing as Bradley Whitford joins the cast to reunite with Allison Janney's President Grace Penn. This time around, the actors play spouses, with Whitford starring as first gentleman Todd Penn ...

David Letterman is staying in business with Netflix. The host has received a two-season renewal for his series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This will continue the show through season 7, with the sixth season set to debut later in 2025 ...

Robert Eggers is looking to bring his signature filmmaking style to a classic Charles Dickens tale. The Nosferatu director will helm an adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Deadline reports. While deals have yet to be finalized, the outlet reports Eggers is writing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for Willem Dafoe ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.