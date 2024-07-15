In Brief: 'The Daily Show' changes RNC plans after assassination attempt on Trump, and more

Comedy Central's The Daily Show has scrapped its plan to film from Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention as a result of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13. "The Daily Show will not broadcast Monday (tomorrow) but we'll be back up Tuesday through Thursday from our NYC studio," the satirical news show wrote on social media. "Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks." The Daily Show had planned on broadcasting from the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee. Stewart is scheduled to host the Thursday, July 18 show, which is the closing night of the RNC ...

The Television Critics Association announced the winners of the organization's 40th Annual TCA Awards, honoring outstanding programming from the 2023-2024 television season. FX's Shōgun led the pack with four wins, including Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Outstanding New Program, along with Individual Achievement in Drama for star Anna Sawai. HBO/Max's Hacks, took both comedy categories with wins for Jean Smart, including her second Individual Achievement in Comedy Award. Additionally, Twin Peaks' David Lynch and Mark Frost were honored with the Heritage Award in recognition of the show's enduring significance and impact. The full list of winners can be found on the TCA website ...

James B. Sikking, best known for playing Hill Street Blues' SWAT leader Lt. Howard Hunter and the father of Doogie Howser M.D., died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, of complications from Dementia, on July 13, according to TV Line. He was 90. Sikking's TV credits also included Brooklyn South, Invasion America, Curb Your Enthusiasm and, most recently, a 2012 episode of The Closer ...

