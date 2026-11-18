We now know when to expect season 7 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The new season will premiere on Dec. 15. Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Alex Honnold are the interview subjects in the new season's episodes. The show finds David Letterman, who spent 33 years as a late night talk show host, back in the interview chair asking questions as part of in-depth conversations with celebrities ...

You have probably heard that Nick Cannon has 12 children with six different mothers. A new Netflix series will give viewers a look at what it is like for him to navigate fatherhood, his career and ongoing health battles. Netflix has released the official trailer for the show, called Raising the Cannons. It premieres to the streaming service on Dec. 18 ...

The official trailer for Ted: The Animated Series is here. Co-created by and starring Seth MacFarlane, the series serves as a sequel to the two live-action Ted films. It also reunites MacFarlane with his castmates Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth. The show premieres all eight go its episodes on Peacock on Dec. 17 ...

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