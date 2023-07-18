In Brief: Strikes lead CBS to falls run of 'Yellowstone', UK version of 'Ghosts'

CBS has announced the fifth and final season of Taylor Sheridan's critically acclaimed Kevin Costner drama Yellowstone will be making its broadcast debut this fall. As CBS navigates challenges from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network is also tapping another of its Paramount+ hits, SEAL Team, to air on the network, as well as the UK version of Ghosts...

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform is spreading its wings with a price increase, its first since launching in 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. Existing subscribers will see the Premium service price rise by $1 to $5.99 per month, while the Premium Plus tier, which offers ad-free viewing and live NBC channels, will increase by $2 to $11.99 per month. The price hike will affect both existing and new customers. NBCUniversal states that the price adjustment will allow them "to continue to invest in the best user experience and the highest-quality content while remaining competitive in the marketplace"...

Renowned director Robert Lieberman, known for his work on films like Fire in the Sky and D3: The Mighty Ducks, as well as episodes of hit shows such as The X-Files, Dexter, and Criminal Minds, has died at the age of 75. Lieberman's son, Nick Lieberman, confirmed the news, revealing that his father lost his battle with cancer on July 1 in Los Angeles, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Throughout his illustrious career, Lieberman directed numerous commercials for major brands like McDonald's, Hallmark, and Oreo, collaborating with an impressive range of talent, from President Clinton to Ray Charles and Anne Hathaway to Michael Jordan. Lieberman's exceptional talent earned him over two dozen Clio Awards and the inaugural DGA Award for commercials in 1979...

