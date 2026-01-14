In brief: 'Skyscraper Live' official trailer and more

Queer Eye is coming to an end. Netflix has released the trailer for the 10th and final season of the reality series that takes regular people and helps them grow and upgrade their lives. The Fab 5 — Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — takes to Washington, D.C., for the final season, which premieres on Jan. 21 ...

You can now watch the trailer for the Netflix event Skyscraper Live. The upcoming event finds climber Alex Honnold, who was the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, attempting to become the first person to free solo climb Taipei 101. The skyscraper is located in Taipei, Taiwan, and is one of the tallest buildings in the world. The event takes place on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Elle Duncan ...

Pass the syrup. Deadline reports that Nicolas Cage's latest movie is called Best Pancakes in the County. Cage is set to star alongside Justin Long and Shelley Hennig in the action thriller, which is currently shooting in Arkansas. Ken Sanzel wrote and is directing the film that takes place over one night in a small-town diner ...

