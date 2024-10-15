In brief: 'Silo' season 2 trailer, 'Poker Face' season 2 guest stars and more

You won't have to wait much longer for more Silo. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series returns with its season 2 premiere on Nov. 15. The trailer for the upcoming season dropped on Monday, showing off the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth who live a mile deep underground protecting themselves from the toxic world outside ...

Keira Knightley is an agent out for revenge in the upcoming spy thriller Black Doves. A first look at the project, including stills and a longer synopsis, was released on Monday. Set during Christmastime in London, Knightley plays a wife, mother and professional spy who sets out to avenge her lover after he is murdered. The new drama series debuts on Netflix Dec. 5 ...

The comedy-mystery series Poker Face is getting a few more familiar faces added to its cast. John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardson are joining the Peacock show as guest stars for its second season. While there aren't any details about the characters they'll play, they join a group of previously announced guest stars, including Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Cynthia Erivo and BJ Novak ...

