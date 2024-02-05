In Brief: Shane Gillis to host 'SNL' after sketch show firing, and more

Comedian Shane Gillis is set to host the February 24 episode of Saturday Night Live, with musical guest 21 Savage. Gillis was actually hired as a cast member on long-running NBC sketch comedy series in 2019, but was fired before he even appeared on the show due to backlash over old jokes that were deemed racist and homophobic.

With Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song, lots of people are hoping Ryan Gosling will perform the tune at the ceremony — and that includes the song's producer Mark Ronson. On the Grammy red carpet, Ronson told Variety Gosling hasn't committed to an Oscar performance yet, but expressed, "It's my dream." And Ronson is all or nothing when it comes to the performance, sharing, "I think if Ryan doesn't do it then we're not doing it."

Before his passing on Thursday, February 1, Rocky star Carl Weathers shot a Super Bowl ad for FanDuel. But in the wake of his death, the company has decided to make some changes. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers," it shared on Instagram, alongside photos from his iconic roles. "FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief."

