In Brief: Sebastian Stan to reportedly play a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, and more

Deadline reports Captain America and Avengers movies star Sabastian Stan has been tapped to play a young Donald Trump in the upcoming movie The Apprentice. According to the trade, the film is described as "an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers." Succession's Jeremy Strong and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova also star respectively as Roy Cohn and Ivana Trump...

Is There Still Sex in the City? Candace Bushnell, author of the book on which the popular HBO series Sex and the City was based, hopes to find out in a new reality dating show currently in the works. The show, per Entertainment Weekly, will "follow four women in their 50s as they escape to a country chateau to flirt with a series of suitors from all walks of life." Is There Still Sex in the City? would mark the fifth TV show based on Bushnell's books, following Sex and the City, Lipstick Jungle, The Carrie Diaries, and Max's And Just Like That... .

The CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola will with its upcoming fifth season, the network revealed on Wednesday. The Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom, starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as the titular characters, was the #1 new comedy of the 2019-20 television season and, since its second season, has delivered more viewers than any other network comedy, according to CBS. Additionally, Bob Hearts Abishola was one of the two top two comedies during the 2022-23 season among African American viewers, along with The Neighborhood...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.