In Brief: Scarlett Johansson could move to 'Jurassic World', and more

Scarlett Johansson is in talks to join Universal's upcoming Jurassic World movie, currently eyeing a July 2, 2025, release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story helmer Gareth Edwards is directing the new Jurassic World movie, from a script by Jurassic Park writer David Koepp. The 30-year-old dinosaur franchise began with Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, based on Michael Crichton's novel. It spawned a pair of sequels, including 1997's The Lost World and 2001's Jurassic Park III. Universal revived the franchise with 2015's Jurassic World, and its sequels Fallen Kingdom and Dominion in 2018 and 2022, respectively ...

Pitch Perfect's Elizabeth Banks and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen have been tapped to star in The Miniature Wife, headed to Peacock. The series, per the streaming service, is "a high-concept marital dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses, Lindy and Les -- played respectively by Banks and Macfadyen -- who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis" ...

Hulu has dropped the trailer for Under the Bridge, a limited series based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey's book about the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk -- played by Vritika Gupta -- who joined her friends at a party and never came home. Through the eyes of Godfrey and a local police officer -- played respectively by Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone -- the series "takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer." The series also stars Chloe Guidry, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan and Archie Panjabi. Under the Bridge premieres April 17 ...

