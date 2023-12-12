In Brief: 'Saw' franchise grinds on, and more

By George Costantino

Hacks' Megan Stalter and The White Lotus' Will Sharpe have been tapped to star in Too Much, an upcoming Netflix comedy series from Girls creator Lena Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber. Stalter plays a 30-something workaholic New Yorker nursing a broken heart. Looking to put her past behind her, she moves to London, where she hooks up with Sharpe's character, who is "less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant's drunken roommate," per the streaming service. "Now they have to ask themselves, 'Do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?'" The project marks Dunham's first series since HBO's Camping...

Netflix has picked up the adult animated series Blue Eye Samurai for a second season. Blue Eye Samurai follows Mizu — voiced by PEN15's Maya Erskine — "a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge," according to Netflix. George Takei, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park and Kenneth Branagh round out the main voice cast, with Stephanie Hsu and Ming-Na Wen in supporting roles...

Three months after releasing Saw X, Lionsgate on Monday, December 11, announced the next installment of the long-running horror franchise, along with a release date. "The game continues. 9.27.24," Lionsgate posted on Instagram. Saw X, which hit theaters last September, grossed $53 million in North America and $107 million globally...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!