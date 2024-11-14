In brief: Rami Malek is a CIA operative bent on revenge in 'The Amateur,' and more

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer and poster for the new espionage thriller The Amateur. Rami Malek stars as a decoder for the CIA whose wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, according to the official synopsis. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, leading to a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible. The Amateur, also starring Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan and Jon Bernthal, opens April 11. 20th Century Studios is a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC News ...

The legal drama Reasonable Doubt has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series, from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, follows high-powered Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Jacqueline "Jax" Stewart — played by Emayatzy Corinealdi — as she deals with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together, per the streaming service ...

Netflix has dropped the trailer for season 9 of Queer Eye, set in Las Vegas. This time out, the Fab Five — now joined by Jeremiah Brent, who'll serve as an interior design expert on the show following the departure of Bobby Berk — will meet a fresh group of individuals ready for life-changing experiences, from a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change. Queer Eye vets Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness return for the upcoming season, premiering Dec. 11 ...

It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to star in the forthcoming film The Olympian, according to Deadline. The film will follow the true-life journey of blue-collar California rower Brad Alan Lewis — played by Sklenar — who, after being cut from the Ivy League-dominated Olympic camp, fought his way back onto the team, where he shared a contentious relationship with the Olympic team coach before winning the U.S. its first gold medal in rowing in 50 years ...

