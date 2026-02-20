In brief: 'Pressure' official trailer and more

Bill Hader is set to make his feature film directorial debut. Deadline reports that the actor, who also directed episodes of his TV series Barry, will write, direct and star in a new horror film called They Know. The movie follows a divorced father who grows suspicious of the mysterious man his ex-wife is dating, believing he is having a strange influence on their children ...

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added some new faces to its cast. Variety reports that the Disney+ series has cast Ming-Na Wen as the Greek Goddess Hera, Jennifer Beals as the Greek Goddess Demeter and Hubert Smielecki as the Greek God Apollo for the upcoming third season ...

Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott star in the newly released official trailer for the upcoming film Pressure. The movie takes place in the tense 72 hours before D-Day when one decision changed the world. The film arrives in theaters on May 29 and also stars Kerry Condon, Chris Messina and Damian Lewis ...

