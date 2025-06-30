In brief: Matt Reeves has finished 'The Batman: Part II' script and more

Matt Reeves has finished writing the script for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2022 film The Batman. Reeves shared the news in a photo posted to Instagram. In the photo, Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin sit on a couch in front of the script, which is displayed on a coffee table. The blurred, black-and-white photo shows the script has a prominent bat on its cover, under which the title The Batman: Part II can be made out. "Partners in Crime (Fighters)," Reeves wrote in the caption, next to three bat emojis ...

The Duffer Brothers have lined up their next project. The Stranger Things creators are developing the Ron Currie novel The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne for Netflix, Deadline reports. The crime-thriller will center on the titular grandmother and crime matriarch who rules her small town in Maine ...

Did you miss Drop in theaters? Not to worry. The Blumhouse horror movie will make its streaming debut July 11 on Peacock. Christopher Landon directed the film about a first date that was more than rough — it was deadly. Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar star in the action-thriller ...

