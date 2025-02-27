In brief: Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins to appear on 'The Boys' and more

The trailer for the upcoming documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna arrived on Wednesday. The film, which arrives on Hulu on March 11, tells the story of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin fired a live bullet. Hutchins' friend Rachel Mason directs the documentary, which a press release described "goes beyond the public narrative to reveal the untold human story of that terrible day and all that followed" ...

It's official. Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are appearing on The Boys. The Prime Video series made the announcement that the former Supernatural co-stars will appear on the fifth and final season of the show in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. While details on their guest appearance have not yet been released, the duo will reunite with their other Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles ...

The first Saturday Night Live episode after their 50th anniversary special will air this weekend, and its promo released Wednesday. In the promo, host Shane Gillis finds that the cast is still recovering from the anniversary special, even as cast member Ashley Padilla tries to reassure him that they are ready to move on. Tate McRae will be the musical guest on Gillis' second hosting gig, which airs on March 1 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.