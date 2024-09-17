In brief: James Cameron reveals next non-'Avatar' project and more

James Cameron is planning to adapt Charles Pellegrino's novel Last Train From Hiroshima and the author's forthcoming book, Ghosts of Hiroshima, into one "uncompromising theatrical film," he tells Deadline. The film, to be titled Last Train From Hiroshima, will focus partly on the true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima, got on a train to Nagasaki, then survived the nuclear explosion in that city, per the outlet. The project will be his first non-Avatar movie since 1997's Titanic ...

Summer isn't quite over, but Great American Family has already revealed its 2024 holiday lineup, featuring 18 new films beginning Oct. 19. That includes the Candace Cameron Bure-led films A Christmas Less Traveled, Home Sweet Christmas and Let It Snow. Mario Lopez and his wife star in Once Upon a Christmas Wish, and R&B legend Gladys Knight leads the cast of a holiday adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women, titled Little Women Christmas. The entire list can be found at GreatAmericanFamily.com ...

There's no need to fear, a new CGI-animated version of the classic 1959 cartoon Underdog is here! Variety reports that, similar to its predecessor, the new Underdog series will mix humor with lessons about teamwork, courage and perseverance, among others. The reboot, being produced by Italy's Red Monk Studios, will debut in Italy and France in 2025, followed by a global rollout shortly thereafter ...

